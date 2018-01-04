Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 8:55PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Bears interview Packers possible defensive coordinator candidate Vic Fangio
WTMJ Radio
1:49 PM, Jan 3, 2018
3 hours ago
Share Article
Many in Packers Nation have speculated the possibility that Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could move three and a half hours north and bring his skill at creating top-level defenses to Green Bay in the same role.