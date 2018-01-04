Bears interview Packers possible defensive coordinator candidate Vic Fangio

1:49 PM, Jan 3, 2018
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - CIRCA 2011: In this handout image provided by the NFL, Vic Fangio of the San Francisco 49ers poses for his NFL headshot circa 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Many in Packers Nation have speculated the possibility that Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could move three and a half hours north and bring his skill at creating top-level defenses to Green Bay in the same role.

Hold your horses, the Chicago Bears have said, as they interviewed him for the vacant head coaching job there.

Don't let the failures of his current employer fool you: Fangio can coach the 3-4 defense.

While with the 49ers, Fangio's defenses finished top 5 in the NFL in points allowed three times.

Even on one of the worst franchises in football this year, the Bears enter Week 17 ranked eighth in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed.

If he doesn't get the head job in Chicago, definitely consider him a leading candidate to replace Dom Capers who was fired Sunday.

