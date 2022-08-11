Watch Now
Aaron Rodgers surprises Boys & Girls Club during tour of Lambeau Field

The Packers quarterback saw the group walking around and went out of his way to say hello
TMJ4
Posted at 6:08 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 07:08:12-04

GREEN BAY  — One Wisconsin Boys & Girls Club had quite the experience on Wednesday during their tour of Lambeau Field.

While the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County was checking out the locker room at Lambeau, the MVP himself went out of his way to say hello to the group.

"Aaron Rodgers just happened to be walking by as the kids went past the locker room and he spent a few minutes with our members," the Boys & Girls club wrote in a Facebook post.

Based on the huge smiles on the kids' faces, it was a pretty fun experience!

Check out the photo of the club and Rodgers.

