Aaron Rodgers says goodbye to Green Bay as he heads to Jets: 'It was my honor to be your QB'

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers shared his gratitude towards Green Bay online Tuesday as he parts ways with the Packers and heads to the New York Jets.

On Monday, news broke that after six weeks of waiting, the Jets agreed on a deal to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers.

NFL insider Adam Schefter first shared on Twitter trade compensation details. The teams swapped first-round picks for this year. The Packers will also get a second-round pick in 2024 that could turn into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays.



On Instagram on Tuesday, Rodgers shared ten photos highlighting his 17 seasons with the Packers and a message of thanks.

"I’m not sure it’s possible to fully express the gratitude that I have to the (Packers), our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold," Rodgers wrote in part. "I grew up in Green Bay, drafted at 21, fell in love with the game, met some lifelong friends, and take with me memories that will last a lifetime."

Rodgers also noted his gratitude for the fans.

"To the fans, THANK YOU, you made every run out of the tunnel special, every home game magical, and it was my honor to be your QB," he wrote.

Rodgers' introductory press conference with the Jets will be on Wednesday.

This is the second time in 14 years that the Packers traded a quarterback to the Jets. In 2009, the Packers traded Favre to the Jets.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts as he leaves the field after an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. Aaron Rodgers is planning to come back to the Green Bay Packers for an 18th season, a move that keeps the reigning MVP off the trade market and answers the question that had dominated NFL offseason discussions.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

The news comes after Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show earlier this year and announced he intended to play for the Jets.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs during an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Green Bay, Wis. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says the team remains committed to Rodgers “for the foreseeable future” one year after trading up in the first round to draft the three-time MVP’s potential successor. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

The Packers quarterback said Green Bay will always have a place in his heart.

Jeffrey Phelps/AP Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec 12. 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

"That place is always going to be really really special to me, as are those fans," Rodgers said. "I love you Green Bay, thank you. We'll meet again."

Another major domino foreshadowing the deal came when the Jets reached an agreement with Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard, one of Rodgers' favorite targets. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the Jets may also have their eye on Randall Cobb.

Aaron Rodgers news and stats through the years

During his 17 seasons with the Packers, Aaron Rodgers experienced a lot of change. The biggest was likely the departure of former Head Coach Mike McCarthy in 2018.

Current Head Coach Matt LaFleur then came in and started a new era of Packers football, with historic seasons as a new coach.

Julie Jacobson/AP FILE - Aaron Rodgers, a quarterback from California, holds up a Green Bay Packers jersey after being picked 24th overall in the first round of the NFL Draft in New York, April 24, 2005. Rodgers is leaving behind his brilliant legacy in Green Bay and heading to the bright lights — and massive expectations — of the Big Apple. The New York Jets agreed on a deal Monday, April 24, 2023, to acquire the four-time NFL MVP from the Packers, according to a person with knowledge of the trade. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the teams have not officially announced the deal. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

When looking at Rodgers' career stats, it's hard to not be impressed. He has started in 223 games, thrown 475 passing touchdowns, and had more than 59,000 passing yards. And in all that time, Rodgers got sacked 530 times and threw 105 interceptions.

Those Rodgers' passes were thrown to some pretty iconic players throughout the years. Of the 475 touchdown passes, Rodgers threw the most, 70, to former Packers Wide Receiver Jordy Nelson.

He threw 68 of those touchdown passes to Davante Adams, and 48 to Randall Cobb. Other iconic players who played alongside Rodgers include Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson, Clay Matthews, and Eddie Lacy.

Dylan Buell

In his personal life, Rodgers has gone through a lot during his time with the Packers. He began and ended three pretty serious relationships: the first, with Olivia Munn, the second with Danica Patrick, and the third with Shailene Woodley.

Rodgers was also at the center of attention when he said he'd been "immunized" for COVID-19.

