Aaron Jones has 'nothing but love' for Green Bay ahead of Sunday's reunion at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Since Matt LaFleur took over as the Green Bay Packers head coach in 2019, most of his tenure involved drawing up plays for running back Aaron Jones.

However, this Sunday he'll be tasked with figuring out how to stop Jones as the Packers prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings (3-0) in Week 4 at Lambeau Field.

Thank you, Green Bay. See you this Sunday. @PlayersTribune



Story link: https://t.co/W6Q2Xx8hx0 — Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) September 25, 2024

"Still got a lot of love for him, but just won't have a lot of love for him when we're playing against him," LaFLeur chuckled during Monday's media availability.

With the Packers signing Josh Jacobs during free agency this offseason, the team made an impending move by releasing Jones who was due a base salary of $11.1 million as he entered the final year of his contract with Green Bay.

“I have a lot of respect for the people there and the relationships I made there,” Jones told reporters Wednesday. “It’s nothing but love. I understand it’s a business and at some point, you have to make business decisions.”

Watch: Aaron Jones has 'nothing but love' for Green Bay ahead of Sunday's reunion

“It is certainly one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make in my time with the Packers and not one taken lightly," general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement this past May. “He has not only had a significant impact on the field and in the locker room, but he is one of the most beloved players in the community.”

A few days later after being released, the Minnesota Vikings signed Jones to a one-year, $7 million contract.

"I'm definitely excited to go back (to Green Bay)," Jones expressed. "That's where it all started for me."

Jones released a heartfelt message to Green Bay Packers fans ahead of Sunday's reunion via The Players' Tribune saying:

"It’s going to feel strange being on that visiting sideline for the first time, and being on the other side of this NFC North thing in general — but it’s ALL love, and it’s so much gratitude. Thanks for “betting” on me, riding with me, hashtagging for me, and everything else. Thanks for SEEING me. No G on the helmet Sunday, always one in my heart."

Jones has played an integral role in Minnesota’s much-improved rush attack this season. Through three weeks, the Vikings are tied for eighth in the NFL averaging 4.8 yards per carry, which is nearly one yard more than in 2023 (4.0).

"Certainly, he's one of my favorite players that I've ever had the privilege to coach," LaFleur told reporters Monday.

Jones had 148 yards from scrimmage Sunday in the Vikings lopsided 34-7 victory over the Texans. He rushed for 102 yards on the ground averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

"Aaron Jones is a phenomenal teammate, phenomenal player," Jordan Love told reporters Wednesday. "One of my favorite all-time players for sure. You know, obviously the situation sucks that he's on the other side. I'm sure there will be a lot of emotions there for him and things like that, but I'm excited to see him again. He's having a great start to the year so far."

The Packers (2-1) host the Vikings this Sunday at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is set for noon.

