Running back Aaron Jones to join the Minnesota Vikings, per sources

Running back Aaron Jones may have already found a new home.

Dianna Russini, Senior NFL insider for the Atlantic, tweeted that the former Packer will be joining the Minnesota Vikings.

Grab your purple sombreros, RB Aaron Jones is expected to join the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/9HBW6CBlUt — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 12, 2024

The Packers released Jones after agreeing to deals with running back Josh Jacobs and safety Xavier McKinney. Jones was due a base salary of $11.1 million in the final year of a contract that was reworked before last season.

He played only 11 games last season as he was limited by injuries. His 656 yards rushing and 889 yards from scrimmage were his lowest totals since his rookie season in 2017. Jones did rush for 226 yards and three TDs in two playoff games last season for the Packers.

In seven seasons in Green Bay, Jones had 5.940 yards rushing, 272 catches for 2,076 yards receiving and 63 total touchdowns.

