Packers signing running back Josh Jacobs, releasing Aaron Jones: Report

NFL free agency hasn't even officially begun, but the Green Bay Packers are already reportedly making a big splash.

The Packers are signing Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and releasing longtime rusher Aaron Jones, according to a report Monday from NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport first reported the news on X.

The #Packers are expected to sign Josh Jacobs, source tell me and @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Source: The #Packers have now informed RB Aaron Jones of his release after talks broke down. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Jacobs, who has played for the Raiders since he was drafted in 2019, is one of the league's premier running backs. He was named first-team All-Pro in 2022, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in both 2020 and 2022. He also led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022.

Across five seasons in the league, he has racked up 5,545 rushing yards and 46 touchdowns, to go along with 197 receptions and 1,448 receiving yards.

Only one rusher has put up more yards on the ground and touchdowns than Jacobs in that span - the Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry.

Aaron Jones was drafted in 2017 and his played all of his six seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

In those seven years, he has totaled 5,940 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

The fate of the Packers' current backup rusher, A.J. Dillon, appears to still be in the air.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip