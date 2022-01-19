Watch
49ers, Packers set for record-tying 9th playoff meeting

SUSAN RAGAN/AP
FILE - San Francisco 49ers' wide receiver Terrell Owens pulls in a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steve Young as Green Bay Packers' safeties Pat Terrell (40) and Darren Sharper defend late in the fourth quarter of the NFC wild card playoff game at 3COM Park in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 3, 1999. With 8 seconds left and the Niners trailing by four, Young stumbled dropping back from center and then threaded a 25-yard pass between a phalanx of Packers to Owens. (AP Photo/Susan Ragan, File)
49ers Packers Rivalry Football
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 06:22:06-05

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers memorably vowed after his 2005 draft day snub that the San Francisco 49ers would be more disappointed for passing him up at No. 1 than he would be at sliding to No. 24.

While that proclamation has been true for most of the past decade-plus, Rodgers has been the one dealing with disappointment in the playoffs with three losses.

Rodgers gets his fourth playoff shot against the Niners in a reprise of one of the game’s great rivalries that dates back to Steve Young and Brett Favre battling in the 1990s, Terrell Owens making his most memorable catch and Colin Kaepernick announcing himself to the football world.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

