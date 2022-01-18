Watch
Pack set for 49ers rematch after winning September thriller

Sure they're "only" the 6 seed, but look out - Aaron Rodgers has never beaten the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs in his career. Is the fourth time the charm??
Posted at 5:43 PM, Jan 18, 2022
It was the rally that sparked the Green Bay Packers toward the NFL’s best regular-season record.

The Packers had split their first two games before visiting San Francisco for a Sunday night matchup.

Aaron Rodgers drove the Packers into position for Mason Crosby’s 51-yard winning field goal as time expired.

That 30-28 victory was part of a seven-game winning streak that helped the Packers win a third straight NFC North title.

The Packers and 49ers meet again nearly four months after that Sept. 26 thriller for an NFC divisional playoff game Saturday evening at Lambeau Field.

