3 Sheeps Brewing to host NFL Draft tailgate party with Packers legend LeRoy Butler

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A historic moment for Green Bay is just one week away as the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday, April 24.

Dozens of events are being held across our area leading up to the draft, but one in particular will feature a Hall of Fame guest.

NFL A rendering of the NFL Draft stage. Construction will begin in late March.

Pro Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler is teaming up with 3 Sheeps Brewing Company for its “Taproom Tailgate Party” on Saturday, April 19, at the brewery’s taproom in Sheboygan.

The event will feature classic tailgate fare in the parking lot, with music provided by Boogie Time Entertainment, and a chance to try Butler's famous mac and cheese.

The first 150 guests can snap a photo and grab an autograph from the football star; however, he will only be signing Wisconsinitis merch from 1 to 3 p.m.

You'll also get the chance to pick up limited-edition LeRoy Butler Wisconsinitis cans, six-packs and merch to commemorate the day.

Butler recently appeared on TMJ4 News Today to talk about the event and what to expect on draft day, highlighting the economic impact of the NFL Draft and his partnership with 3 Sheeps Brewing Company.

“To have the draft here economically is going to be amazing. I mean, I partnered with VISIT Milwaukee for people to come to Milwaukee,” Butler said. “But people are not going to stay in Green Bay, obviously, but they'll stay in and around the area.”

Butler also highlighted some giveaways for fans, including a chance to try 3 Sheeps's Wisconsinitis Cream Ale, which he endorses.

“I’m a bucket list for people. So there will be areas where you can find me and some of my teammates, almost like a scavenger hunt. And when you find me, you get a free beer,” Butler exclaimed. “I’ll [also] be going to a couple of high schools to let the kids do the leap.”

The Wisconsinitis beer, launched a year ago, has resonated well due to its easy-drinking nature and Wisconsin branding.

Butler also shared that he has several draft-day outfits ready, all chosen by his six daughters.

“I have an outfit for every day, and I let one of my daughters pick each day,” Butler shared. “The one that I'm worried about is my youngest. You never know what that’s going to be like. She won’t show me. Yeah, people, if I'm trending and people are laughing at me, it's our fault, alright?”

Grant Pauly, founder and brewmaster of 3 Sheeps Brewing Company, said the partnership with the Packers legend aimed to combine football tailgating with beer, creating a unique experience for fans.

“Football is a year-round sport. It’s such a big part of our culture, and getting to incorporate football tailgating with the beer we think is good for any occasion,” Pauly said. “It just kind of all fit together, and it makes sense.”

The 3 Sheeps Brewing Company Taproom Tailgate Party is Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. in Sheboygan at 1837 North Ave.

For more details on the NFL Draft and how to register, click here.

