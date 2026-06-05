APPLETON, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is co-hosting a charity celebrity softball game alongside Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, and he says his offense is ready to win — even with a stacked defense on the other side.

"Defense has a lot of big names out here today, probably the best defense team we've had in a couple of years, but with all that being said, offense is still the stacked team. We're still gonna win it tonight," Love said.

The event benefits several charities, including Love's foundation Hands for Love, which focuses on keeping youth involved in sports.

Watch: Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love talks charity, Christian Watson's extension, and fatherhood

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love talks charity, Christian Watson's extension, and fatherhood

"It's very important. Obviously, this is a great event. The fans love it. They come out, all the money goes to great causes," Love said.

Love said the foundation works to provide resources and equipment to young athletes, and that sports offer lessons that extend well beyond the playing field.

"There's so many great lessons and things that they learn by staying involved in sports, friendships, mentors they need, and just great understanding that's gonna help them in the workforce when they get older, and there's different things that that hard work mentality but we do a lot of great things and obviously this is a great cause to help benefit those," Love said.

Love also weighed in on wide receiver Christian Watson's recent contract extension with the Packers, calling it a big deal for Watson and his family.

"Christian's the right guy; he's a guy that he's gonna keep working, keep attacking, and trying to improve on his craft, but he's been great since he got here and I just can't wait to keep improving with him," Love said.

Off the field, Love is adjusting to a new role: fatherhood. When asked about his best dad skill, he didn't hesitate.

"Right now I say change diapers. I'm actually pretty good. It's not as hard as I thought it would be. The conception I had before was that it was gonna be this crazy adventure, and it's not that bad," Love said.

Love added that he's also mastered the football hold — and is doing his best not to fumble.

"I do the football hold, yeah, walk around the house with her, try not to fumble her," Love said.

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