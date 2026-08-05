Franklin High School football enters new era with coach Drew Ambrose and a move to the Classic 8 Conference

FRANKLIN — High School football is back, and at Franklin High School, the Sabers are entering a season of change.

Drew Ambrose takes over as head coach after serving as the team's offensive coordinator, replacing Louie Brown, who retired after 33 seasons leading the program.

"Man, I'm ready to go. It's like one of those things like you've prepared for so long for this. I mean, I'm not new to coaching. This will be my 17th year," Ambrose said.

This fall also brings a new challenge as Franklin moves into the Classic 8 Conference.

Senior running back Dillon Herling said the move will test the team.

"I think it's going to be a new challenge for us. And it'll definitely push us to our limits. There's going to be ups and downs, but it'll definitely prepare us even more for the playoffs," Herling said.

Senior quarterback Keegan Best said he welcomes the bigger stage.

"I love playing in front of big crowds and knowing that there's these big schools and big games. People from other schools are going to be coming to these games going to be like a really good setting," Best said.

Best returns after an impressive junior season, throwing for more than 1,600 yards with 12 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions while completing 58 percent of his passes. He said he is focused on expanding his game this season.

"One of the things I have been working on to show is a lot more pocket movement and being able to run around more. I want to be able to show that I am more versatile and not just a pocket passer," Best said.

With a new era underway, Franklin hopes the changes will help lead the Sabers back to Madison for the first time since 2023.

"I think we are capable of a state title," Herling said.

Franklin opens the season on Aug. 21 at Racine Case.

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