MILWAUKEE — Former Wisconsin Lutheran star Kon Knueppel has been named an NBA Rookie of the Year finalist following an outstanding first season with the Charlotte Hornets.

Knueppel, who was selected fourth overall by Charlotte, is one of three finalists for the award. He is joined by his former Duke teammate Cooper Flagg (Dallas Mavericks) and VJ Edgecombe (Philadelphia 76ers).

During his rookie campaign, Knueppel became the first rookie to ever lead the league in three-pointers made. He is one of just three rookies in NBA history to average 15-plus points, five-plus rebounds, and shoot 40 percent from three. He also recorded the fifth most 50-40-90 games in a season in history, helping lead Charlotte to its first postseason game since 2016.

Before his time at Duke and in the NBA, Knueppel led Wisconsin Lutheran to a state title in 2024, helping end a 10-year drought.

Wisconsin Lutheran Head Coach Ryan Walz said he saw Knueppel's potential early on.

"Special players know how to work just a little bit harder, push themselves just a little bit more," Walz said.

"You know, when I saw him as a grade schooler and some of the things that he would pick up on and just understand and how he could adjust to things and just how hard he works, those are two things that separate him," Walz said.

Watch: Former Wisconsin Lutheran star Kon Knueppel named an NBA Rookie of the Year finalist after historic season

Kon Knuepel is finalist for NBA Rookie of the Year

Former Marquette star and basketball trainer Travis Diener has trained Knueppel since his sophomore year of high school and helped him prepare for the NBA Draft.

"His work ethic is as good as anyone I've ever been around. So I knew that part of him would always translate because he's so mature," Diener said.

"I knew he'd go into Charlotte, have just an impact on winning, and I had conversations with their head coach, who I have known, who worked for the Bucks prior to the draft. I [told him] you're gonna love him because every day you're just gonna get a very consistent effort from him," Diener said.

"Kon has just done such a great job at impacting winning and changed their whole trajectory as an organization, I think largely, in part of Kon," Diener said.

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