WAUKESHA — Around 20 former Wisconsin Badgers now on NFL rosters are back in Wisconsin training together at NX Level in Waukesha ahead of training camp.

The group spans different draft classes and different NFL locker rooms, but a shared Badger bond brings them together each offseason.

"It's cool to come back to Wisconsin and know you're gonna get good work being at NX Level and then great company and good workout partners with everyone that comes back," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun said.

Watch: Former Wisconsin Badgers reunite at Waukesha gym ahead of NFL training camp

Badgers in NFL reunite during offseason

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Riley Nowakowski said the connection runs deeper than football.

"It really was a brotherhood while I was there. So it just continues," Nowakowski said.

NX Level owner Brad Arnett has been training the Watt brothers for two decades, with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive star TJ Watt setting the standard for the group.

"When you see someone that is where a guy like he is in his career, it makes you want to be better. It makes you want to work harder and kind of work up to his standards," Indianapolis Colts safety Hunter Wohler said.

For Nowakowski, a Milwaukee native who joins Watt in Pittsburgh this season, that standard is already on full display.

"I mean, even just today we were doing sled pushes and I was like, didn't fully finish the line. He's like, what are we doing? Yeah, so it's just like, yeah, like at all times, you got to be on your P's and Q's, you know, full effort all the time," Nowakowski said.

Brown Deer native Baun has been the heart of the Eagles defense and is chasing a return to the biggest stage after reaching the Super Bowl.

"I just want to play my best football and do the best I can and hopefully give back to the Super Bowl. After getting a taste of that, that's really all you want to achieve," Baun said.

Wohler is eager for his opportunity with the Colts after missing his rookie season with an injury.

"It's on God's timing. He's got a plan for it. And there was some reason that I didn't play last season, whatever that may be. And now we just get another opportunity this year to prove ourselves and get on the field again," Wohler said.

Waukesha native Chimere Dike is looking to build on an All-Pro rookie season as a returner with the Tennessee Titans.

"And at the end of the day, I'm an unfinished product. I got a lot of room I can grow into, and I'm excited to continue to play and keep pushing," Dike said.

Next stop for all of them: training camp, where the offseason work gets put to the test.

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