PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington High School's cheerleading program has returned after more than a decade, leading the crowd at the Pirates' first home playoff game of the season at Al Urness Field.

The revived program features a small team of cheerleaders ranging from freshmen to seniors. For senior Madelyn Mellesmoen, joining the team represented a new challenge despite her gymnastics background.

"I always wanted to try cheerleading," Mellesmoen said. "I'm a gymnast, so get out of my comfort zone a little bit."

The program's return stems from efforts that began several years ago when the youth football program added a youth cheer component. The hope was to build enough interest to eventually establish cheerleading again at the high school level.

Co-coach Mikala Pleitner, who cheered at Iowa State University, moved to Port Washington 15 years ago and immediately noticed the absence of cheerleaders when attending games. Her lifelong passion for the sport drove her involvement in bringing the program back.

Port Washington cheerleaders honored to represent school again after program's more than a decade absence

"[It's] making the crowd feel what we're feeling on the field. And how do you bring that to life through making [the fans] feel a part of it?" Pleitner said.

The team has ambitious goals beyond their debut season, with competitive aspirations on the horizon. For freshman Kayla Eischen, being part of the inaugural team carries special significance beyond school spirit.

"It means that I can inspire younger girls and boys who want to do what I'm doing," Eischen said. "We are very much looking to compete one day."

As the program establishes itself, the cheerleaders are focused on creating a lasting impact for future students and helping grow their numbers in the coming years.

"We're leaving a good imprint on the school," Mellesmoen said.

