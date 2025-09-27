WAUKESHA, Wis. — A cross-town matchup is celebrating 50 years of rivalry. The Waukesha North and Waukesha South football teams have been facing off since 1975.

TMJ4 News heard from a self-proclaimed South superfan, Michael Dietrich, that this would be a game to see, so we decided to find out why he was so passionate about the game.

TMJ4 Michael Dietrich (left) is a Waukesha South fan and Gregg Wandsneider loves his Waukesha North team. The best friends who grew up together turn rivals for the night at the Waukesha North vs South crosstown showdown which is celebrating 50 years.

Michael is best friends with Gregg Wandsneider. The two grew up in Waukesha and agree on many things - their love of sports, their love of church - but when it comes to their high schools, that's where the friendly division begins.

"I was guided by the North Star over to the North. I'm a Northstar for life," said Wandsneider, a Waukesha North alumnus.

"Blackshirts fan since I was eight years old," said Michael, proudly representing Waukesha South.

TMJ4 Waukesha South Football lines up to run out onto the field.

This year marks 50 years since the Crosstown Showdown started. Michael says it began when Waukesha went from having one high school to Waukesha North and South.

Watch: 50 years of rivalry: How Waukesha North and South's football tradition brings the community together

50 years of rivalry: How Waukesha North and South's football tradition brings the community together

"The rivalry was born immediately," said Michael.

"Except he went to the wrong school," Gregg added.

"You are to us what the Bears are to the Packers," Michael explained.

TMJ4 Waukesha North plays Waukesha South in crosstown game.

This friendly banter represents something much larger in Waukesha. Every year this game is a near sell out according to the school with neighbors and friends coming on to cheer on opposite teams.

"Every community needs that rivalry. That little spark to keep them together in difficult times," said Gregg.

"By its very definition, rivalries are supposed to divide, but in a community like Waukesha, it actually brings them together," said Michael.

While these best friends separate during the game to cheer from opposite sidelines, they make sure to check in with each other at halftime. And regardless of the final score, they always leave as friends.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip