MILWAUKEE — The United States men's national soccer team defeated Australia 2-0, clinching a spot in the World Cup knockout round as fans packed a Moran's Pub to celebrate.

Alex Freeman scored a goal in the match, sending the crowd into a frenzy at Moran's Pub on Milwaukee Avenue, where soccer fans gathered to watch together.

"I mean, it's now two games in and they've looked like the best team in the tournament," one fan said.

"So excited, we've been waiting four years for this," another fan said.

Fans went through all the emotions together.

"It's very calm and also very extreme at the same time," one fan said.

"It's so awesome. I love being out here with my best friends," another fan said.

Another fan described what makes the World Cup viewing experience unique.

Watch: Fans celebrate United States World Cup win over Australia at Moran's Pub

Fans watch USMNT beat Australia 2-0

"You come here on a Sunday at 9 o'clock, and you maybe have like 10 to 15 people here, and you have a tight-knit community. Now, it's what the World Cup it just feels like it's the entire community coming together so that's why it makes it special," the fan said.

James Moran, the Irish pub's owner, watched his vision of a World Cup block party come to life.

"I'm from Birmingham, England, so we love soccer, so it's kind of a no-brainer for us really," Moran said.

The U.S. still has one final group stage game remaining, taking on Turkey on Thursday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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