Elkhorn girls basketball is back at state — and a mother-daughter bond is at the center of it all

ELKHORN — The Elkhorn girls basketball program is heading back to the state tournament for the first time in 29 years — and the story behind the run is as remarkable as the achievement itself.

Leading the charge is Kyrin Lile, the all-time leading scorer in program history. But what makes this moment especially meaningful is who made the same journey before her.

In 1997, Kyrin's mother, Brooke Lile, helped lead Elkhorn to its first state tournament appearance and first state championship. Nearly three decades later, her daughter is writing a strikingly similar story.

"Nobody really knew where Elkhorn was. Nobody really knew it was in Wisconsin at the time. So we were just a group of kids and a coach who believed in us… and we were able to get there," Brooke said.

For Kyrin, the parallel was never far from her mind throughout the season.

"We worked for it all season, and that thought has always been in the back of my mind—how cool would it be if my mom did it her senior year and I could do it my senior year. When I saw her after the sectional finals, and she gave me a big hug. I was like, this is déjà vu," Kyrin said.

The connection runs even deeper. Elkhorn will face Whitefish Bay in the state semifinals — the same team Brooke and the Elks faced in their first state tournament game in 1997.

Brooke still remembers that game vividly.

"You watch them warm up, and they're fast. You're on this big stage, and you're thinking, if we win, great. And then we ended up beating them. Then we played Kimberly… they were 51-0, and we beat them by three. It was just a great game back and forth," Brooke said.

It is a memory she has carried for nearly three decades — and one she now gets to watch her daughter experience firsthand.

"My whole life, she's been my number one fan. She's been through a lot with my injuries and everything. She's always taught me to leave it all on the floor… and if it's meant to be, it's because you worked for it," Kyrin said.

