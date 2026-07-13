Dodgers coach Dino Ebel reflects on sons being drafted by Brewers in back-to-back years

Los Angeles Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel is having an unforgettable week — his son Trey was selected 25th overall by the Milwaukee Brewers, just one year after his other son Brady was drafted by the Brewers in the first round.

"It's hard to even describe," Ebel said. "You know, as a father in the game, your boys are raised in the Major League Clubhouse, and they have good skill set on and off the field."

Ebel said what matters most to him is his sons' character.

"What's more important to me is their character and their both great kids, but to see them develop through the year, to be together to be in the same organization, is just a dream come true for me," Ebel said.

Both Trey and Brady joined their father in Philadelphia for the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

"It really hasn't sunk in and especially tonight that both boys are with me here at the at the home run derby and tomorrow night for the All-Star Games," Ebel said. "So special week for the Ebel family."

Ebel said he saw his sons' potential at an early age.

"Both boys, their skill set was more advanced than their age and we always played them up in tournaments and travel ball and high school," Ebel said. "And so they're drafted at a younger age, never was planned that way."

Brady is currently playing in Carolina and having a good season, Ebel said. He added that he looks forward to Trey's journey beginning.

"Looking forward for the journey in both of my boys to one day playing in the major leagues," Ebel said.

As for how the brothers motivate each other, Ebel said competition between them has always been a driving force.

"They compete. I've always joked around with Brady. I said, watch out, the little brother always comes, you know, after the big brother, and they're great friends, [they] are 14 months apart," Ebel said. "They're like almost twins."

Ebel said the word he uses to describe his sons' dedication to the sport is "obsessed."

"They were obsessed with the game of baseball. Their main goal was to get to the big leagues one day and help a team win a World Series," Ebel said.

Ebel also has a notable role at tonight's Home Run Derby, pitching to Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper. Ebel and Harper developed a connection during the World Baseball Classic.

"It's always an honor for somebody else outside the organization to ask," Ebel said. "It's going to be a big night here in Philly."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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