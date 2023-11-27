Dancing time for Marquette women's volleyball after earning tournament bid

The Marquette Lady Golden Eagles Volleyball team is excited to host the Big East Conference Championship.

Ryan Theis is their head coach.

"We've faced a lot of adversity," Theis says. "We've faced injuries, and we've taken it all in stride. They're very understanding people, and very caring for one another. That makes our job pretty easy as coaches."

The team is led by Aubrey Hamilton, who starred at Arrowhead High School. She was just named to the All-Big East Conference team.

"Probably starting off strong in every match," Hamilton explains. "We want to take the foot off the gas, and fight through hard plays during the match."

It all starts Friday for Marquette. They'll play the winner of Wednesday's match-up between St. John's and Villanova.

"This time of year, it's all about getting hot," Theis beams. "Our two middles, our coming off of a big weekend. If we can just keep the offensive hot, and play some good defensive, we'll be in good shape."

