APPLETON — Cedar Grove-Belgium has won the Division 3 state baseball championship for the first time in school history, defeating Dodgeville 13-9 at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton.

The Rockets scored 12 runs in the first three innings.

Head coach Tom Race said he has been with many of these players for years.

"I've been coaching them since they were seven years old. So, I'm just so proud," Race said.

Senior Carter Schmitz reflected on the team's long-term goal.

"We set this goal way back, so just being able to go out this way and I love each and every one of them and we're just like brothers," Schmitz said.

Junior Connor Waters credited the team's competitive spirit.

Watch: Cedar Grove-Belgium wins first D3 state baseball championship in school history

Cedar-Grove Belgium wins D3 championship

"We just know how to fight. If somebody scores runs on us, we're always gonna respond, and everybody just wants to fight and win every game," Waters said.

Senior Seth Race said the moment will last a lifetime.

"This is something for the rest of our lives. We are going to tell stories about it to our kids. It's amazing," Race said.

Cedar Grove-Belgium scored 26 runs in the state tournament.

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