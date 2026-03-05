MEQUON — When you hear the name Bruce Froemming, you think baseball. Thirty-seven years in the major leagues and 13 in the minors. One of the most respected umpires in the game. But to Steve and Kevin, he was dad.

"You know he loved us like he loved the game, but you step out of line, and we were in trouble. I think one word to describe my dad is consistency," Kevin Froemming said.

That consistency extended to every aspect of his life — and most of all to his wife, Rose Marie, whom he was married to for 68 years.

Watch: Bruce Froemming, Mequon native and beloved MLB umpire, dies at 86 after 37 years in the majors

"He's been taking care of my mom, who has Alzheimer's now and is battling with that," Kevin Froemming said.

"Whatever it was that mom needed or the family needed, he was going to deliver, and he did plus a lot more," Steven Froemming said.

Working in baseball meant Bruce was often away from his family, but his sons say the time he was home made a lasting impact.

"He gave us more in the four months than some parents do being home the entire year," Steven Froemming said.

When he was home, he brought the game with him. Froemming worked 11 no-hitters during his career, including Milt Pappas's near-perfect game — a moment that became one of the most talked-about calls in baseball history.

"Our dad would say the only one perfect that day was me," Steven Froemming said.

His sense of humor was well known, and so was his kind heart. Play-by-play announcer Joe Buck said he felt that warmth firsthand.

"He was a dear, warm soul, and for me, I can personally tell you that whenever I did a Packer game, despite all Packers fans in my mind saying, 'oh you hate the Packers,' which I don't, I would always get a message from Bruce after the game about how great he thought Troy Aikman and I did. Nothing warmed my heart more than that," Buck said.

Froemming's love for Milwaukee never wavered. His sons said they tried more than once to convince him to move closer to them — Kevin in Florida and Steven in Nashville — but he wouldn't hear of it.

"You know, you couldn't get him out of this place. And he's like, why would I want to leave this place? And that's how he felt about Milwaukee and the people in Milwaukee," Kevin Froemming said.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, in Thiensville at the Schramka-Densow Funeral Home.

Steven Froemming said one song they know they have to play is "My Way" by Frank Sinatra — a fitting tribute to a man who always told his family: "I am not always right, but I am never wrong."

