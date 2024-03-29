Big sports day for Milwaukee with Brewers season opener and Marquette in Sweet 16

It's a big day for Milwaukee sports!

The Brewers are playing their season opener in New York while the Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team is playing in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

TMJ4 The Marquette Golden Eagles men's basketball team will be playing in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament in Dallas. The Brewers will be playing their season opener in New York.

TMJ4's Mariam Mackar stopped by Kelly's Bleachers to visit with fans gathering for the sports madness. They're dealing with a bit of a Wisconsin-themed triple threat — don't forget it's Fish Fry Friday!

Mariam talked with Kelly's owner Anthony Luchini about what he's expecting from customers today. He says today will be exciting, but it's not his first rodeo!

Luchini says he loves seeing the energy Wisconsin sports bring out in people and being able to offer a place for friends to hang out and enjoy a good game.

Mariam Mackar Ralph Reinhart has been a Brewers season ticket holder for decades. He’s excited to cheer on the Brew Crew and the Golden Eagles over a Fish Fry dinner tonight.



Ralph Reinhart has been a Brewers season ticket holder for decades. He’s excited to cheer on the Brew Crew and the Golden Eagles over a Fish Fry dinner tonight.

Mariam Mackar, TMJ4 Henry and Vivian Reaves love watching the Brewers and spending time with their family on opening day. Vivian says the Racing Sausages are her favorite!

Henry and Vivian Reaves love watching the Brewers and spending time with their family on opening day. Vivian says the Racing Sausages are her favorite!

You can watch the full interview with Anthony Luchini above. Mariam will have updates to this story this afternoon.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip