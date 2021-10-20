'You don’t get to relive that again': Fans show up to celebrate World Champion Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE — As the World Champion Milwaukee Bucks kicked off their 2021-2022 season, fans showed up to help them celebrate last season. Before the tip off against the Brooklyn Nets, the championship banner was unveiled in the rafters of Fiserv Forum, and the ten was given their championship rings.

For those who have been longtime Bucks fans, it was hard not to be moved by the sight.

“Here for Giannis, here for Kris Middleton, Jrue Holiday - all of them. It was so emotional and I’m so happy it’s something Milwaukee can be a part of,” said Jenny Schroeder.

Big Bucks fan Jeremy Duncan and his daughter Claire were first in line to head into Fiserv Forum. They said it doesn’t matter if the team wins or loses tonight, they win just attending the game.

“It doesn’t matter if they win, you’re going to see the ceremony. You don’t get to relive that again,” said Jeremy.

Outside Fiserv Forum on Deer District Plaza, hundreds of fans watched the game and ceremony inside on the big screen set up. It was a scaled down version of what the team had on the plaza during the NBA Finals last summer.

The season kick off comes as the Milwaukee Bucks released today that for the first time in team history, they have sold out of full season ticket packages. Limited partial season ticket packages are still available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip