Milwaukee Bucks' 2021-2022 full season ticket memberships sold out

MILWAUKEE — For the first time in team history, the Milwaukee Bucks are sold out of full season ticket memberships for the 2021-2022 season at Fiserv Forum.
A limited number of partial season ticket memberships are still available, along with group tickets and select premium space rentals, at bucks.com/tickets.
Fans can also try to secure a full season ticket membership by visiting the Bucks’ wait list, also created for the first time in the team’s history. The wait list can be found at bucks.com/fulls.
The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship earlier this year, and on Tuesday there will be a pregame championship ring ceremony before they tip off against the Nets for the start of the 2021-2022 season.