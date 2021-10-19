Watch
Milwaukee Bucks' 2021-2022 full season ticket memberships sold out

James Groh
Posted at 5:49 PM, Oct 19, 2021
MILWAUKEE — For the first time in team history, the Milwaukee Bucks are sold out of full season ticket memberships for the 2021-2022 season at Fiserv Forum.

A limited number of partial season ticket memberships are still available, along with group tickets and select premium space rentals, at bucks.com/tickets.

Fans can also try to secure a full season ticket membership by visiting the Bucks’ wait list, also created for the first time in the team’s history. The wait list can be found at bucks.com/fulls.

The Bucks won the 2021 NBA Championship earlier this year, and on Tuesday there will be a pregame championship ring ceremony before they tip off against the Nets for the start of the 2021-2022 season.

