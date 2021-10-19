Bucks home opener sold out, watch party planned outside Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum officials say you can expect some normalcy inside the arena for the Bucks' regular-season opener Tuesday night. There is no more social distancing, and every seat has been sold. But there are still some options for fans outside.

An extra-large screen has been set up on the north side of the plaza for watching what will be a huge night for the Bucks and for Milwaukee. Food and drinks will be available and at least 10,000 fans are expected to fill the space to view the game as well as the ring ceremony and the reveal of the 2021 NBA Championship banner.

The Deer District was exploding with energy during the Bucks 2021 playoff run, and there are plans to pack the plaza again this season.

"We're exploring all opportunities," said Dennis Williams, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Fiserv Forum. "If a game presents itself and an opportunity presents itself we'd absolutely would like to capitalize on it. We love having the fans outside as well as inside."

Jim Paschke, former Bucks play-by-play announcer, will serve as master of ceremonies for the ring and banner ceremony Tuesday night. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will also give remarks.

Gates to the Deer District party will open at 5 p.m Tuesday night. Ticketed fans that would like to see the ring ceremony and banner unveil are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats by 5:45 p.m.

The Bucks say the first 10,000 to attend Tuesday's game will also receive a commemorative championship banner. Tip-off with the Brooklyn Nets is set for 6:30 p.m.

