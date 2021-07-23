Where does an MVP go after the championship parade? Barnacle Bud's

MILWAUKEE — Thursday afternoon, the owner of Barnacle Bud's, Jene McKiernan, was shocked to see Giannis Antetokounmpo walk through the back of his seafood restaurant for lunch after the parade.

Becky Geimer, a server at the restaurant, had just been watching the parade on TV.

"We had the parade playing on the TVs here and then it was bustle, and all of a sudden - he's like here," said Geimer.

The MVP walked in alongside his family and was seated towards the back corner to enjoy a private lunch of muscles, burgers, catfish and lemonade with no sprite, according to McKiernan.

"We've been here almost 30 years, so over the years, we've had a lot of people come down here. They sneak in and they have their lunch. Nobody really pays attention, so that's what they like about it probably," said McKiernan.

But of course, after his private meal, Giannis addressed some fans and even snapped some pictures with McKiernan.

"Yes, he came down to get a picture of me with himself! Then he talked to everybody just for a few minutes, like 5 minutes, and then waved everybody and then left and walked down the deck, got in his car."

The picture later shared on the restaurant's Facebook page attracted dozens of customers to come down to Barnacle Bud's swiftly after Giannis had left.

"I think it really shows that he's such a part of our city. Like we're just all people from Milwaukee and that's just really cool that you know he's so down to earth in that sense," said Harriette House, a customer sitting at the table Giannis had sat at with his family.

