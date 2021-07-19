Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

'We need you guys': Giannis Antetokounmpo has a message to Bucks fans - be loud during Game 6

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul during the second half of Game 5 of basketball's NBA Finals, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Chris Paul
Posted at 7:26 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 08:26:55-04

It's not often that two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has made a direct ask of Milwaukee Bucks fans. So when he does, it's worth taking a moment to listen.

In a message posted to social media Sunday, Giannis did just that. He asked Bucks fans to get loud for Game 6 Tuesday.

CHASING A CHAMPIONSHIP: MORE COVERAGE:

"Bucks fans - I don’t usually do this. I’m trying to stay away from social media," Giannis says in the video. "But we’re going back home. And we’re one game away. Be loud. We need you guys to do this. Be loud.”

Something tells us that Bucks fans will be able to accommodate Giannis' request - even if they don't have the rather expensive tickets to get into Game 6. 25,500 fans packed into Deer District for Game 5, according to the Bucks, and that was for an away game.

Giannis has been dominant in these NBA Finals, averaging 32.2 points per game and 13.0 total rebounds per game. He is likely in line for the NBA Finals MVP trophy if the Bucks can earn their first championship in 50 years.

With the Bucks now holding a 3-2 lead in the NBA Finals, historically they have a 72 percent chance to win (21-8). Let's hope those trends continue when Game 6 tips off at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Fiserv Forum.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Stop Summer Hunger 2021 480x360 (1).jpg

You can help Stop Summer Hunger NOW