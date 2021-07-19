'Thank you from the bottom of my heart': Bucks fans raise more than $2,000 to get superfan tickets to Game 6

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Bucks fans have once again proven why they're the best fans in the NBA, raising more than $2,000 to purchase Game 6 tickets for a local superfan whose passion for the team is hard to rival.

A GoFundMe campaign for Paul Henning, or "Brew City Paul," as he's known on social media, has raised $2,352 as of Monday morning.

Henning's affinity for the Bucks goes back years. As the GoFundMe campaign says:

"You have no doubt heard him on the radio, seen him on a tv interview, or run into him at the Mecca, Bradley Center, or the beautiful Fiserv Forum. It’s all Bucks, all day with him. He has stuck with this team through countless obscure seasons when his fandom should have truly been tested. But they call him Brew City Paul for a reason....and he never wavered."

Henning was also responsible for the "Save Our Bucks" billboard campaign in 2013 that fought to keep the team in Milwaukee. Eight years later, he's going to Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

"Wow. I really don’t know what to say except thank you from the bottom of my heart," Henning said in response to the campaign on Twitter. "I have the best friends and Bucks fam in the world. The greatest gesture and gift I’ve ever received."

Though NBA Finals tickets are certainly expensive, the campaign has already exceeded its goal and will be able to purchase a ticket for Paul. And another silver lining? Anything from the campaign over the value of the ticket will be donated to Children's Wisconsin.

Game 6 of the NBA Finals tips off Tuesday at 8 p.m. inside Fiserv Forum.

