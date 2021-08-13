Thanasis Antetokounmpo agrees to new 2-year deal with Bucks, reports say

MILWAUKEE — ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet Friday that Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo played 57 games in the championship season, with an added 13 in the playoffs. He was out for Games 5 and 6 of the NBA Finals for health and safety protocols.

He previously signed a two-year contract with the Bucks back in 2019. Thanasis' younger brother and Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a supermax extension with the Bucks in Dec. 2020, agreeing to five more years with the team.

Thanasis was originally drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.

No further details have been released on this new two-year deal.

