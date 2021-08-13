Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Thanasis Antetokounmpo agrees to new 2-year deal with Bucks, reports say

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sancya/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo (43) drives on Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig (12) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Milwaukee, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Milwaukee won 120-100. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NBA Finals Suns Bucks Basketball
Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 09:10:12-04

MILWAUKEE — ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski said in a tweet Friday that Thanasis Antetokounmpo has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo played 57 games in the championship season, with an added 13 in the playoffs. He was out for Games 5 and 6 of the NBA Finals for health and safety protocols.

He previously signed a two-year contract with the Bucks back in 2019. Thanasis' younger brother and Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a supermax extension with the Bucks in Dec. 2020, agreeing to five more years with the team.

Thanasis was originally drafted by the New York Knicks in the second round of the 2014 NBA draft.

No further details have been released on this new two-year deal.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award