T-shirt ripping Bucks fan joins other legendary Bucks viral moments

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday night during Game 6 against the Brooklyn Nets, another Bucks fan joined the pantheon of viral Bucks fan moments.

In a fit of extreme passion and ecstasy, Tony Schultz literally ripped his shirt off his body. It was all caught on camera.

"I have to say it was a little bit tense, so I didn’t use my teeth. I was just staring it down with my eyes. I stared the inseam down, and it burst into flames, and that's how it all happened," Schultz, who drove three and a half hours from Athens, Wisconsin, said.

The video expressed how all Bucks fans were feeling after going down 2-0 in the series, only to claw its way back to 3-3. The series will be decided in Brooklyn on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

That shirt-ripping video now joins other viral Bucks moments. Who can forget the chug-off between Aaron Rodgers and Packers lineman David Bakhtiari back during the 2019 playoffs. It started with Bakhtiari guzzling a beer like it was water. He called out Rodgers, who did his best, but couldn't finish his beer. Bakhtiari picked up another beer and chugged that one as well.

Also in 2019, was the most incredible dancer. During a halftime competition, one fan bust out the most incredible moves anyone had ever seen. He went on to win the competition.

There is still basketball left to be played, which means more opportunities to prove why Bucks fans are some of the best in the league.

