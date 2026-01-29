MILWAUKEE — Peter Feigin was honored with a Key to the City and a Proclamation Ceremony Thursday morning for his leadership and commitment to the city as he transitions away from his role as president of the Bucks.

Peter Feigin honored with Key to the City, Proclamation Ceremony at Fiserv Forum

“So to all of you, thank you for this unbelievably rare tribute,” Feigin said. “I’ll cherish it forever.”

The Key to the City was presented by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, followed by a proclamation from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley at the Fiserv Forum, which Feigin helped spearhead the creation of.

“Overwhelmed. What an unbelievable honor," Feigin said. "I promise to keep supporting the city with gratitude, passion, and love."

Since joining the Bucks in 2014, Feigin has played a pivotal role in transforming the franchise both on and off the court.

Under his leadership, the organization experienced unprecedented growth, highlighted by the 2021 NBA championship, record-setting business performance, the team’s rebrand, and the elevation of the Bucks as a global sports and entertainment force, according to a release.

In honor of Thursday's ceremony, Feigin said that the Hoan Bridge will be lit in Bucks colors.

“Thank you for allowing me to be part of this city’s story," Feigin said. "Go Bucks!"

