NBA Finals Game 6 tickets going for 'highest prices in Wisconsin history,' report says

MILWAUKEE -- Fans who want to get into Fiserv Forum to watch the Bucks potentially clinch their first NBA Championship in 50 years will need to pay a pretty penny, according to a report from our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The Journal's Margaret Naczek writes that the cheapest seats in Fiserv Forum's upper bowl are going for $1,300 to $1,500 each, according to data from Milwaukee-based Connections Ticket Services.

Want to sit in the lower bowl? That will run you $2,300 - at the very cheapest. Lower-level side court seats are at about $3,500.

"We talked about the possibility, but it has now become that once in a lifetime. The Bucks are playing for a championship at home," Connections Ticket Services owner Mike Holzberg said. "It is a lot of money. There’s no way about it, but it’s the biggest game that we’ve ever had in the secondary market as far as for the Bucks."

If a company is offering tickets but requesting to pay with alternative methods such as Venmo or Apple Pay, it is not a credible source, Holzberg told the Journal.

Meanwhile, if you are interested in standing room only tickets - where you're not even guaranteed a seat - you won't be saving that much cash. The cheapest options on StubHub as of this writing were going for $1,120.

Game 6 tips off Tuesday at 8 p.m. in Fiserv Forum.

