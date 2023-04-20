Milwaukee Bucks to host sendoff rally as team departs for Miami

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are headed to Miami for Games 3 and 4 of their First Round playoff series and they want fans to send them off!

The Bucks will be departing from Signature Flight Support Airport, 923 E. Layton Avenue, on Friday around 2 p.m. So, the team is asking fans to be there to send the guys off.

Members of the Bucks Entertainment Network will be there and there will be BMO Cheer signs designed by Milwaukee Public School students.

The Bucks are heading to Miami with a tied series after the Bucks lost Game 1 on Sunday and won Game 2 on Wednesday.

The news also comes as the status of Giannis Antetokounmpo remains in question. He was hurt during Game 1 and has not played since.

