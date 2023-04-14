Milwaukee Bucks 2023 Playoffs guide: Here's what you need to know

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks and the City of Milwaukee are busy preparing for the 2023 NBA Playoffs, as the Bucks are scheduled to tip off their postseason run at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Who they will play is yet to be determined, but we know it will either be the Chicago Bulls or the Miami Heat. So, let's look at some statistics.

The Bucks played both the Bulls and the Heat four times this year. They won two and lost two in both instances. However, during the two losses against the Heat, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton did not play so do with that as you will.

TMJ4 News is working to gather all the information you may need for this year's playoff run including what to expect in the Deer District and at Fiserv Forum if you're lucky enough to be attending a game.

Here's how the city plans to keep people in the Deer District safe

The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Bucks, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and officials with the Office of Violence Prevention will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss safety plans for the playoffs this year.

Thousands of fans are expected to gather outside of Fiserv Forum to watch the Bucks chase another championship.

Watch live at 10:15 a.m.: Officials provide information on safety protocols downtown:

Watch party plans in the Deer District

According to Deer District, there will only be one screen outside Fiserv Forum where fans can watch the game. It will be in the beer garden next to The MECCA. The entire beer garden area will be transformed into a "Tanduay Tiki Hut" for the playoffs.

The area will open two hours before home games, and one hour before away games.

Fans are encouraged to watch the game at nearby establishments like the MECCA Sports Bar and Grill.

Deer District said more information about plaza activities for the playoffs will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Director of Marketing at Fiserv Forum spoke to our Elaine Rojas-Castillo about everything the Bucks have planned for this playoff run.

Watch the interview below:

What fans can expect heading into the 2023 NBA Playoffs

Going to the game? Here's what you can expect:

TMJ4's Elaine Rojas-Castillo was at Fiserv Forum Friday morning to learn more about the new offerings for the playoffs.

From new merchandise in the Pro Shop to new food offerings around the arena, Fiserv Forum is ready for the fans.

Watch: Elaine learns about some of the new food offerings at Fiserv Forum

New food offerings at Fiserv Forum for the NBA playoffs

Elaine also got to speak with Peter Feigin, the President of the Milwaukee Bucks. He talked about this road to the championship and everything fans can expect.

Watch the full interview with Peter Feigin:

Bucks President Peter Feigin talks NBA Playoffs

