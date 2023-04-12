The Bucks 2023 Playoff run: Round one, game one date and time released

MILWAUKEE — The NBA Playoffs have finally arrived and our Milwaukee Bucks are a No. 1 seed! We have everything you need to know about their standing and the schedule for round one, game one.

The Milwaukee Bucks secured a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference on April 5, ensuring the road to the NBA Championship will run through Milwaukee.

The No. 1 seed means Milwaukee will have home-court advantage for the entirety of their time in the NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks had the best regular-season record across the NBA this season, two years after winning the NBA Championship. This season was also the first time since 2020 that the Bucks had a No. 1 seed.

“It's definitely a great achievement," Brook Lopez said after securing the No. 1 seed. “It's cool because we've had a lot of different lineups throughout the year, and regardless of who we've put out on the floor, our guys have come out with the right mindset and have been going out there to succeed.”

While the No. 1 seed is good news, it does mean the Bucks will have to beat some recent odds. According to the Associated Press, there hasn’t been a No. 1 seed to win the East title since Cleveland in 2016, and no team with the best regular-season record has gone on to win the NBA Finals since Golden State in 2017.

“I think we’re ready, well-prepared,” Bucks guard Jrue Holiday said. “I think we’ve been through a lot … really excited to be going into the postseason.”

NBA Playoffs, round one

The team the Bucks will take on in round one of the NBA Playoffs has not been determined but we know who the options are: The Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, or Chicago Bulls.

The dates and times of the full round one series have not been released, since we don't know the location of the second team yet, but we have all the details for game one.

According to the NBA, the Bucks will take on the Heat, Raptors, or Bulls on Sunday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. central time. The game will take place at Fiserv Forum, thanks to the Bucks No. 1 seed.

Where to watch

The game will air on TNT but you can also head to the Deer District to watch.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, the Bucks, the Office of Violence Prevention, and the Milwaukee Police Department will announce their plans for security for this year's playoff run on Friday.

