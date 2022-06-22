Watch
Milwaukee Bucks to host screening of new movie about Antetokounmpo family

'Rise' can be streamed on Disney+ beginning Friday
Aaron Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts before the start of Game 4 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 11:50:05-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are welcoming local community groups to a Brookfield movie theater this Friday for a screening of "RISE," the new Disney+ movie about the Antetokounmpo family.

The Bucks said the screening will be held at Marcus Movie Tavern in Brookfield.

The groups attending the screening are Running Rebels, Journey House, Mentor Greater Milwaukee, and Cream Skills Basketball Association. Milwaukee Bucks President Peter Feigin will also be in attendance.
"RISE" will be available on Disney+ beginning Friday and is based on the real-life story of Giannis Antetokounmpo and his family.

