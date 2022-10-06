Milwaukee Bucks return to the court with giveaways and theme night promotions

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks' regular season will tip off on Oct. 20 at Philadelphia before returning home for their home opener at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Houston Rockets.

As the Bucks return to the court, so does a full slate of giveaways and theme night promotions for the 2022-23 regular season at Fiserv Forum.

Giveaways will begin on Nov. 22 when the first 10,000 fans will receive a reversible camouflage bucket hat. Bobbleheads will also make a return, including a Giannis Antetokounmpo dad joke bobblehead and Ray Allen legends bobbleheads.

There will also be a variety of theme nights, beginning with Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 22. Other highlights include Hoops for Troops, a Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration, Pride Night, and Noche Latina.

Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now available. Tickets can be purchased on the Milwaukee Bucks website. There are also full and half-season memberships and 10-game plans available.

Giveaways:



Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Reversible camouflage bucket hat, courtesy of We Energies (10,000 fans)

Monday, Nov. 14 – Reversible phone stand, courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin (10,000 fans)

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Giannis Antetokounmpo dad joke bobblehead, courtesy of Palermo’s Pizza (10,000 fans)

Saturday, Dec. 17 – Mittens, courtesy of West Bend Mutual Insurance Company (10,000 fans)

Tuesday, Jan. 3 – Court desk pad, courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Friday, Jan 6 – Hat 1 of the BMO Cap Series (14,000 fans)

Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Beanie, courtesy of the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network (10,000 fans)

Thursday, Feb. 2 – Lap blanket, courtesy of Bally Sports Wisconsin and Potawatomi Hotel and Casino (10,000 fans)

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Hat 2 of the BMO Cap Series (14,000 fans)

Wednesday, March 22 – Hat 3 of the BMO Cap Series (14,000 fans)

Friday, April 7 – Ray Allen legends bobblehead, courtesy of Fiserv (10,000 fans)

Theme Nights:



Saturday, Oct. 22 – Opening Night presented by Michelob ULTRA

Saturday, Oct. 29 – Halloween presented by Door Peninsula Winery

Wednesday, Nov. 2 – Hoops for Troops presented by We Energies

Monday, Nov. 21 – MACC Fund Spotlight presented by Nuna

Friday, Nov. 25 – Cancer Awareness Spotlight presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Sunday, Nov. 27 – WWE Night

Wednesday, Dec. 7 – Greek Night*

Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 17 – Holiday celebrations

Monday, Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King Jr. Day presented by We Energies

Wednesday, Jan. 25 – Pride Night presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network*

Sunday, Jan. 29 – Bango’s Birthday

Tuesday, Jan. 31 – HBCU Night and Divine 9 Celebration presented by Johnson Controls*

Saturday, Feb. 4 – Black History Month Celebration*

Tuesday, Feb. 14 – Heart Health Spotlight presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Wednesday, March 1 – Women’s History Month Celebration*

Thursday, March 16 – Noche Latina presented by the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network

Wednesday, March 22 – NBA 2K Night

Sunday, April 2 – Autism Acceptance Spotlight

Friday, April 7 – Fan Appreciation Night presented by Fiserv

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature two games between the Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday and Saturday. Both games will be at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The games are the NBA's first in the United Arab Emirate and the Arabian Gulf.

The 82-game regular season will conclude on Sunday, April 9.

There will be a season-long six-game homestand from Oct. 22 through Nov. 2.

The Bucks will also take on the Boston Celtics on Christmas Day at TD Garden. This is the fifth consecutive year the Bucks will play on Christmas Day, and the second straight year they play the Celtics.

The Bucks will also play a home game on New Year's Day against the Washington Wizards.

According to the Bucks, the team will play 13 of their first 19 games at Fiserv Forum. Milwaukee will play six games in October, 14 in November, 15 in December, 16 in January 10 in February, and 16 games in March, as well as five games in April.

The team previously announced they will play a five-game 2022 preseason schedule, which tips off Saturday. The Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum.

The Bucks will then close out their preseason against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11, as well as a home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip