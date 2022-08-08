Milwaukee Bucks announce 2022 preseason schedule beginning October 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks announced Monday they will play a five-game 2022 preseason schedule, tipping off Saturday, Oct. 1.

The Bucks will host the Memphis Grizzlies at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 will feature two games between the Bucks and Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 8, the team announced. Both games will be at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The games are the NBA's first in the United Arab Emirate and the Arabian Gulf.

The Bucks will then close out their preseason against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Tuesday, Oct. 11, as well as a home game against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

Preseason tickets at Fiserv Forum will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 1. To purchase tickets, click here.

