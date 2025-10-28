Milwaukee Bucks play on TMJ4 for first time in 23 years Tuesday in battle vs. Knicks

For the first time in 23 years, the Bucks will play on NBC Tuesday night.

Milwaukee faces the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 118-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Related: Giannis named Eastern Conference Player of the Week to start 2025 season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo named Eastern Conference Player of the Week as Bucks prepare for Knicks

Tuesday's meeting is the first this season between the teams. Milwaukee is 1-0 at home, and New York is 0-1 on the road.

Records and conference standings

New York Knicks (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (2-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Game time

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. CDT

Bottom line

Milwaukee hosts the New York Knicks after Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points in the Milwaukee Bucks' 118-113 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Milwaukee went 48-34 overall, 31-21 in Eastern Conference play and 28-14 at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bucks averaged 115.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 113.0 last season.

New York went 51-31 overall and 34-18 in Eastern Conference action during the 2024-25 season. The Knicks averaged 27.5 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

Injuries

Bucks: Kyle Kuzma: day to day (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle), Cole Anthony: day to day (illness).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: day to day (ankle), Miles McBride: day to day (personal).

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error