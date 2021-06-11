Milwaukee Bucks play in front of first sold-out crowd since 2020

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks played before a sold-out capacity crowd for the first time since the pandemic began in March of 2020. About 16,310 fans filled seats at Fiserv Forum Thursday night to see the team take on the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of the playoff series.

TMJ4

Some fans said the extra noise from fans could be the difference the Bucks need, down two games coming into this home game.

“Absolutely, we’re bringing them a victory,” said fan Jane Skalmoski.

TMJ4

The Milwaukee Health Department took advantage of the crowds to offer COVID-19 vaccinations in the Deer District Plaza during the hours leading up to the game.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said it’s vaccine progress that allows more events to happen.

TMJ4

“In order for us to be able to go back to life as normal, to have large events, to celebrate the Bucks, to celebrate the City of Milwaukee this summer, we need more people to get vaccinated,” said Johnson.

The Bucks defeated the Nets 86-83 in Game 3 Thursday night. Game 4 against the Nets will be held Sunday at Fiserv Forum.

