Watch
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3

items.[0].image.alt
Morry Gash/AP
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo tries to drive past Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball semifinals game Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Nerts Bucks Basketball
Posted at 9:18 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 22:33:01-04

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3 after two blowout losses in New York.

Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He scored the Nets’ last nine points and finished with 30.

Khris Middleton scored 35 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 for the Bucks. They won after blowing a 21-point lead.

Game 4 is set for Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

300 x 250.jpg

Watch "Milwaukee Tonight" weeknights at 6:30 p.m. on TMJ4