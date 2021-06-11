Bucks blow big lead, then rally to edge Nets 86-83 in Game 3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday made a go-ahead driving layup with 11.4 seconds left and the Milwaukee Bucks edged the Brooklyn Nets 86-83 in Game 3 after two blowout losses in New York.

Kevin Durant’s 3-point attempt to tie bounced off the rim as the horn sounded. He scored the Nets’ last nine points and finished with 30.

Khris Middleton scored 35 points, and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 33 for the Bucks. They won after blowing a 21-point lead.

Game 4 is set for Sunday, June 13 at 2 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

