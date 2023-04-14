New security efforts in Deer District during Milwaukee Bucks playoffs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Bucks, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and officials with the Office of Violence Prevention held a press conference Friday morning to discuss safety plans for the playoffs this year.

The Bucks are scheduled to tip off their playoff run on Sunday at Fiserv Forum. That game, and the playoff games in the near future, are expected to draw between 3,000 and 6,000 fans to the Deer District, according to Bucks President Peter Feigin during a press conference Friday.

That large of a crowd has created some safety concerns in years past, including 16 people shot and injured near Deer District in 2022. That's why this year, the Bucks and city officials are taking extra precautions.

During Friday's press conference, Feigin introduced two new efforts to ensure safety during this year's playoff run. Both efforts were backed by the Milwaukee Police Department, Milwaukee Fire Department, Office of Violence Prevention, and the Milwaukee Mayor's Office.

First, there's the "Leave it at Home" campaign which encourages people to leave items not allowed in Fiserv Forum at home, even if they're not attending the game.

Feigin said, "If you can't bring it in, don't bring it at all." He said the goal of the campaign is to prevent car break-ins.

Posters like the one pictured above will be placed around the Deer District and surrounding neighborhood to encourage the community to take part.

Feigin and Mayor Cavalier Johnson also spoke about a new ambassador program, created by the Director of the Office of Violence Prevention, Ashanti Hamilton. As part of the program, 60 Milwaukee youth have been trained and will be spread around the Deer District to ensure all fans have a fun and safe experience.

They will help people throughout the Deer District and report any suspicious activity.

"If you see an ambassador please thank them for their hard work and commitment," Feigin said.

The youth are being paid for their work, thanks to the Milwaukee Bucks.

"I want to thank the Bucks organization. The team is stepping forward in a major major way by paying for the wages of these ambassadors," said Mayor Johnson.

Milwaukee Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Formolo was in attendance as well. He said MPD is committed to protecting the people of the city and is working to ensure a fun and safe time.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski was also at the press conference Friday, where he addressed the new campaigns. He said the collaboration between all these city officials is the "most collaborative, integrated effort" Milwaukee has had.

He said the goal of this playoff run and the watch parties is to have fun, celebrate our city, and support the Bucks.

He said he wants people to know the true people of Milwaukee, saying, "We are better than what we have been."

"This is going to be an event to remember, for all the right reasons, and we are working hard to ensure that," Lipski said.

