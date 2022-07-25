MILWAUKEE — A fifth person was recently charged in connection to the downtown Milwaukee mass shooting following a Bucks game in May.

Terrell Milton, 23, has been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and 15 counts of first-degree reckless injury. In all, 16 people were hurt that night.

Based on a witness statement and description, a detective was able to identify Milton in surveillance video, according to a criminal complaint. The video shows Milton, along with other individuals, firing several shots. Milton is seen running eastbound on Juneau firing shots, the complaint says. The video shows him trip over a median, get up, and continue firing his gun.

The complaint says many of the shooting victims were shot near Water and Juneau.

An arrest warrant was issued for Milton on Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

