Milwaukee Bucks hire Melanie Ricks as new sideline and digital reporter, replacing Zora Stephenson

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have hired Melanie Ricks as their new sideline and digital reporter, replacing Zora Stephenson. Ricks will report for all Bucks games airing on Bally Sports Wisconsin and work as a digital reporter for the Bucks' in-house team.

Ricks has served as the fill-in sideline reporter since the 2022-23 season and has been the team's in-arena host for the last 11 seasons. According to the Bucks, however, she has been involved with the team since she was 12 when she started as a junior dancer.

“As a Milwaukee native and longtime member of the Bucks organization, I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter with such an exciting team,” Ricks said. “I’m humbled to be able to tell the stories of this team and organization, continuing the legacy of those who came before me. The Bucks organization has been like a family to me from the moment I started and I can’t wait to begin this season.”

Ricks studied broadcast journalism at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and graduated from Brown Deer High School. Over the years, she has danced with the junior and adult dance teams and served as a coach for the 414 Crew.

She is replacing Stephenson who announced she was leaving the Bucks back in July, after she took a job with a national network.

“Melanie’s storytelling abilities and experience with the Bucks organization will make her a great addition to Bucks games on Bally Sports Wisconsin,” said Peter Feigin, President of the Bucks and Fiserv Forum. “We’re excited for her to tell the stories of Bucks basketball and Fiserv Forum throughout the season, and we look forward to Bucks fans getting to know her better in this new role.”

