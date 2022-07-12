Watch Now
Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis to promote city in new Visit Milwaukee partnership

Morry Gash/AP
FILE - Milwaukee Bucks' Bobby Portis shoots a three pointer during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Milwaukee. Now that he's signed a long-term deal to stay with the Bucks, Portis is eager to help them attempt another title run. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Posted at 10:56 AM, Jul 12, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis will be Visit Milwaukee's latest and highest-profile member of the bureau's influencer campaign, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Visit Milwaukee's vice president of marketing and communications, Josh Albrecht, told the outlet that Portis partnered on a new video showcasing their social media channels. Visit Milwaukee will also use its website and other avenues to promote the new partnership.

The terms of the agreement were not released.

"Since Bobby has made a name for himself as a fan favorite and an emotional leader with the Milwaukee Bucks, we thought it would be a fun partnership to have Bobby bring the same energy to promoting the great things to do in Milwaukee during the summer," Albrecht told the BizJournal.

Portis was recently spotted at Colectivo's location on the Milwaukee lakefront, where he "showed off his barista skills," according to the local coffee company. Visit Milwaukee said Portis' "hype-man persona" would help promote the city, people and businesses.

The news comes after Portis signed a $49 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. He decided to decline a $4.5 million player option before free agency.

