Bobby Portis returning to Milwaukee Bucks on 4-year, $49M contract, report says

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $49 million contract, a report says.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Portis' agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN the news on Thursday.

Free agent F Bobby Portis is returning to the Milwaukee Bucks on a 4-year, $49M contract, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2022

Portis responded to the news with a video on Twitter thanking Milwaukee for "the endless love and support" on Thursday.

Thank you Milwaukee for the endless love and support! Blessed beyond measures! #UNDERDOG #4MoreYears pic.twitter.com/0HrJnlkcb4 — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) June 30, 2022

ESPN reported Wednesday that Portis informed the team he will decline his $4.6 million option and become a free agent.

The forward had early Bird rights in Milwaukee and the maximum Portis could have signed for is four years and $49 million, according to ESPN. The contract must be for a minimum of two seasons and cannot include an option in the second year.

Portis declined a $2.8 million option and became a free agent last year after winning an NBA championship with the Bucks. He stayed in Milwaukee on a two-year, $9 million contract ,including a player option in the second year, according to ESPN.

Portis was drafted in the 22nd overall pick by the Chicago Bulls in 2015 and was then traded to the Washington Wizards and New York Knicks. Portis joined the Bucks in 2020 and the team won the NBA Championship in 2021.

Madison native and Marquette product Wesley Matthews has also agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Bucks, according to NBA's Shams Charania.

Free agent Wesley Matthews has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2022

