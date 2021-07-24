Milwaukee-area Chick-fil-As offering half Sprite-lemonade special in Giannis' honor

After Giannis Antetokounmpo's stop at a Chick-fil-A went viral, Milwaukee-area franchises are now offering the special drink the Greek Freak ordered during his visit: half lemonade, half Sprite - with no ice.

Giannis stopped by an area Chick-fil-A Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns the day before. While live on Instagram, Giannis ordered 50 chicken nuggets - for every point he scored during Game 6 of the finals. But he also ordered this: a large soda of half lemonade half Sprite, with no ice.

Three Milwaukee-area Chick-fil-As are now figuring fans want to try the drink too.

The Chick-fil-A on 108th Street in West Allis took to social media, writing that "Have you tried 50/50 lemonade-sprite (no ice of course) Our team member Alex has‼️ #WinningBlend." They shared a video of the employee putting together and trying the drink.

A Chick-fil-A on Golf Court in Delafield went to social media, writing "It’s official! Call it what you will - but it is on the menu and mighty delicious! Be sure to give it a try the next time you visit." Their version appears to have ice, though.

The Chick-fil-A on Capitol Drive in Pewaukee also wrote, "We all know this drink by now... and it officially has a name! The 50-50 (half sprite & half Chick-fil-A lemonade) is the official drink of CHAMPIONS! #iykyk Stop by today to snag this winning blend!"

However, it appears the lemonade-Sprite mixture isn't always Giannis' first choice. On Thursday after the victory parade, Giannis and his family stopped by Barnacle Bud's, where the owner says Giannis ordered lemonade with no Sprite.

