Watch Now
SportsBasketballMilwaukee Bucks

Actions

Marquette grad and former Bucks guard Wesley Matthews signs deal with Atlanta Hawks

Bucks Nuggets Basketball
David Zalubowski/AP
Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Bucks Nuggets Basketball
Posted at 9:20 AM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 10:20:39-04

MILWAUKEE — Wesley Matthews, a former Milwaukee Bucks guard and Marquette University graduate has signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Matthews, who has spent 3 of his 14 NBA seasons in Milwaukee, was a free agent come the end of the 2022/23 season. He was a part of the Bucks championship team and in his final season with the Bucks, he scored an average of 3.4 points per game.

Matthews was drafted in 2009, after spending four years with the Marquette men's basketball team. In the following years, he played for Utah, Dallas, Milwaukee, Los Angeles, Indiana, and New York.

Throughout his career, he has played in 950 games, starting in 753 of them. He scored an average of 11.7 points per game, and had a free throw percentage of 82%.

The news comes after Brook Lopez resigned with the team, and Robin Lopez returned. Khris Middleton is also staying with the Bucks, under a new three-year deal.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device