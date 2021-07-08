Watch
Local man creates Bucks victory song

James Groh
Fiserv Forum Fans
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 08, 2021
MILWAUKEE — Chris Pipkins of Christopher's Project is well known throughout the city for his sassy sax and his soulful performances, but if the Buck win and his Victory song take off, so could he.

It's an invitation to celebrate the Milwaukee Bucks and it's right on time as they go for victory in their second game of the NBA Finals.

In an easy catchy tune, Chris invites everybody to "Get up, celebrate victory tonight."

He says, "Everything's gonna be alright."

I was moved to grab a mic and get in on the act. It was a wonderful way to root for our Milwaukee Bucks!

