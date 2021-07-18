Let's talk about the Phoenix Suns fan counting his money during Giannis' Game 5 free throws

PHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their first NBA Championship since 1971 after winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals on the road Saturday night.

That's worth celebrating - and we will - but first we need to talk about the Phoenix Suns fan who went viral for counting his $100 bills during Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw attempts.

Yep, this guy.

Phoenix Suns money man counting pic.twitter.com/qHZgjrnqri — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 18, 2021

It's become a well-known tradition at this point in the playoffs that fans in road arenas will loudly count to ten while Giannis prepares to hit his shots from the free-throw stripe. That's how long players have to hit free throws, and Giannis has struggled with this in the past. He has even taken a couple of penalties for it during this playoffs run.

But this Suns fan took it to the next level - openly bragging on his wealth while taunting Giannis at the same time.

Let's just say that Milwaukee fans weren't very impressed by the display. Here are some of the best reactions from social media:

“How much money did you lose betting on the Suns tonight?”



Suns fans: pic.twitter.com/Zs1MQkUbNT — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) July 18, 2021

Suns Money Man taking those bills straight back to the bank after this game ends. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) July 18, 2021

Me trying to match the Suns money fan energy pic.twitter.com/r8IPgmDC2R — Nichael Bluth (@Lil_IntroVert_x) July 18, 2021

The Suns fan counting his money during Giannis’ free throws is guaranteeing that he gets jumped in the parking lot after the game — Brandon Anderson (@THBBrandon) July 18, 2021

Suns about to lose because of the cash dude on the fan cam pic.twitter.com/BMHRNh9IXN — Tony! Toni! Toné! (@TrexSauce) July 18, 2021

Suns money man after Bucks win pic.twitter.com/HE5ZmCa25r — THE NBA Hustle 🏀 (@TheNBAHustle) July 18, 2021

I think we can all agree that Suns fan who was counting $100 bills deserved this pic.twitter.com/9328TTt2Bq — Melanie (@melanieschmitto) July 18, 2021

Goodnight to everyone except the suns fan that kept counting his money #BucksInSix — Gunnar Block (@gunnarblock15) July 18, 2021

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. inside Fiserv Forum.

