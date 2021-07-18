Watch
Let's talk about the Phoenix Suns fan counting his money during Giannis' Game 5 free throws

Posted at 10:03 AM, Jul 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-18 11:32:33-04

PHOENIX -- The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their first NBA Championship since 1971 after winning Game 5 of the NBA Finals on the road Saturday night.

That's worth celebrating - and we will - but first we need to talk about the Phoenix Suns fan who went viral for counting his $100 bills during Giannis Antetokounmpo's free throw attempts.

Yep, this guy.

It's become a well-known tradition at this point in the playoffs that fans in road arenas will loudly count to ten while Giannis prepares to hit his shots from the free-throw stripe. That's how long players have to hit free throws, and Giannis has struggled with this in the past. He has even taken a couple of penalties for it during this playoffs run.

But this Suns fan took it to the next level - openly bragging on his wealth while taunting Giannis at the same time.

Let's just say that Milwaukee fans weren't very impressed by the display. Here are some of the best reactions from social media:

Game 6 of the NBA Finals is Tuesday, July 20 at 8 p.m. inside Fiserv Forum.

